NFL injury roundup: Defensive injuries dot NFC North

Green Bay defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is likely done for the season with an Achilles tendon injury, Packers coach Matt LaFleur indicated after Sunday's 31-7 victory over the Chicago Bears.

"Early indications look like Achilles," said LaFleur, who also said the injury "doesn't look good."

Hargrave was injured chasing Bears quarterback Case Keenum in the fourth quarter. He fell without contact and was carted off the field with 1:53 remaining.

Hargrave had one tackle and one quarterback hit before exiting. He has six stops in four games this season.

It marks the second time in as many weeks that Green Bay lost a standout defender to an Achilles injury. Last week, linebacker Edgerrin Cooper was carted off and eventually determined to have an Achilles tear that will keep him out the rest of the year.

--In the same game, the Bears lost linebacker T.J. Edwards and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson to hamstring injuries.

Edwards had four tackles, including one tackle for loss, before his exit while Stevenson recorded two tackles and a pass deflection. Edwards is in his fourth season as a starting linebacker for Chicago and his eighth NFL campaign overall, while Stevenson is playing his fourth season since the Bears selected him in the second round of the 2023 draft.

Coach Ben Johnson said after the game that quarterback Caleb Williams is "close" to returning from his Grade 2 hamstring strain suffered in Week 2. Tyson Bagent has started two of the past three games in Williams' place.

--Elsewhere in the NFC North, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said after his team's 45-21 road win against the Arizona Cardinals that linebacker Devin White will likely need surgery to repair a broken forearm.

White suffered the injury in the first half and was taken from the sideline on a cart. It marked just his third game for the Lions after playing for the Raiders in 2025 and the Texans in 2024. He missed Weeks 3 and 4 as a healthy scratch.

--San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel suffered an apparent left hamstring injury with five minutes left in the third quarter and was ruled out for the remainder of the Niners' 32-29 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Samuel was hurt after a 2-yard rush on an end-around play on which he fumbled, giving Seattle the ball at San Francisco's 36-yard line.

Samuel had two catches for 21 yards and two rushes for 4 yards before his exit. He had 14 receptions for 185 yards and three touchdowns entering the day. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan did not have an update on Samuel's condition postgame.

--Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson suffered a concussion on the opening possession and missed the rest of Minnesota's 23-13 win against the host New Orleans Saints.

Hockenson led Minnesota with 22 receptions through four games after catching 13 passes in a 15-10 victory against Miami last week.

He caught a 7-yard pass from Kyler Murray on the second play on Sunday and was injured while being tackled by Pete Werner. He went to the locker room for evaluation and was ruled out shortly thereafter.

--Cleveland Browns rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion sustained a head injury midway through the first quarter of his team's 17-12 loss to the New York Jets.

Concepcion was injured in the first quarter when Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick crashed into him with a helmet-to-helmet hit. Concepcion remained down on the turf for a few minutes before being helped off the field.

Fitzpatrick was penalized for the hit but Browns coach Todd Monken said it wasn't a dirty play on the part of the nine-year veteran.

Concepcion had one catch for 5 yards before exiting. The first-round pick (24th overall) out of Texas A&M has 18 receptions for 149 yards through five games.

Jets rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq also suffered a concussion Sunday.

--New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) and starting left tackle Will Campbell (knee) were both injured during the first half of their 45-17 win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Henderson gained 22 yards on four carries and had one catch for 16 yards before he left the game. His injury will likely result in more playing time for Rhamondre Stevenson, who finished the game with 13 attempts for 64 yards and a touchdown.

NFL Network reported that Campbell is believed to have suffered a knee sprain, with an MRI scheduled for Monday to confirm the severity of his injury.

--The Houston Texans earned their first win of the season 26-3 over the winless Tennessee Titans but lost running back David Montgomery and safety Jalen Pitre along the way.

Montgomery had five carries for 11 yards before exiting with a groin injury. Pitre injured his shoulder, and head coach DeMeco Ryans said both players were still being evaluated.

--New York Giants right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor left his team's 27-27 tie against the Washington Commanders with a calf injury.

Eluemunor told reporters postgame that he believes he strained the calf and did not expect it to be a long-term injury.

--In London, the Philadelphia Eagles' backfield took another hit when Will Shipley picked up a foot injury in his first start of the season against Jacksonville.

Shipley was the starting running back as Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby deal with hamstring and abdomen injuries, respectively. Shipley scored his first NFL touchdown in the first quarter before leaving with the injury before the period's end.

The banged-up Eagles, who eventually lost 19-17 to the Jaguars, also had guard Tyler Steen (shoulder), edge rusher Jalyx Hunt (ankle, knee) and defensive back Michael Carter II (abdomen) leave the game.

The Jaguars lost long snapper Ross Matiscik to a shoulder injury and had to use DaVon Hamilton as a replacement, which led to some high snaps before Jacksonville pulled off a game-winning 57-yard field goal by Cam Little. The Jags also lost left tackle Anton Harrison (knee) and cornerback Montaric Brown (hamstring) during the game.