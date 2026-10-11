Niners LB Dre Greenlaw ejected against Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected with 6:04 left in the first half on Sunday at Seattle after head-butting Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV during a skirmish on the sideline.

Greenlaw initially was assessed an unnecessary roughness penalty for hitting the Seahawks' Sam Darnold after the quarterback stepped out of bounds at the San Francisco 47-yard line on a scramble.

As Seahawks players surrounded Greenlaw to protect Darnold, Jones and Greenlaw moved toward each other and went nose-to-nose. Greenlaw head-butted the helmetless Jones as officials intervened.

"That's a little vicious," said CBS analyst Tom Brady. "That's totally uncalled for."

Moments later, referee Land Clark announced that Greenlaw had been ejected based on a review conducted at the league's Art McNally GameDay Central office in New York.

Greenlaw entered the game as the 49ers' No. 2 tackler with 34 stops (16 solo, 18 assists) in four starts.

Greenlaw, 29, was ejected from a 2022 game against the Los Angeles Chargers when a hit on quarterback Justin Herbert was declared flagrant by the replay office in New York.