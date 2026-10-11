Packers fear DT Javon Hargrave done for the season

Green Bay defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is likely done for the season with an Achilles tendon injury, Packers coach Matt LaFleur indicated after Sunday's 31-7 victory over the Chicago Bears.

"Early indications look like Achilles," said LaFleur, who also said the injury "doesn't look good."

Hargrave was injured while chasing Bears quarterback Case Keenum in the fourth quarter. He fell without contact and was eventually carted off the field with 1:53 remaining.

Hargrave had one tackle and one quarterback hit before exiting. He has six stops in four games this season.

The 33-year-old Hargrave joined Green Bay as a free agent in the offseason. The Packers are his fifth team over 11 NFL seasons.

Hargrave has 438 tackles and 49 sacks in 150 regular-season games with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2016-19), Philadelphia Eagles (2020-22), San Francisco 49ers (2023-24), Minnesota Vikings (2024-25) and Packers. He earned Pro Bowl honors with the Eagles in 2021 and 49ers in 2023.