Pats RB TreVeyon Henderson, LT Will Campbell questionable to return vs. Raiders

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) and starting left tackle Will Campbell (knee) were both injured during the first half of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders and are questionable to return.

Henderson gained 22 yards on four carries and had one catch for 16 yards before he left the game.

His injury will likely result in more playing time for Rhamondre Stevenson, who scored on a 5-yard run in the first quarter and has 57 rushing yards at halftime with New England leading 21-7.

Caleb Lomu, New England's first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, replaced Campbell at left tackle.