Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty listed as active vs. Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty is active for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass.

Jeanty was questionable for the contest after he sat out Friday's practice with ankle and foot injuries. Multiple media outlets reported Jeanty had a flare-up of plantar fasciitis and an ankle injury he sustained in late August.

Jeanty, 22, has started all four games this season and has rushed 78 times for 264 yards (3.4 yards per carry) and no touchdowns. His longest run has been 19 yards. He also has caught 19 passes for 165 yards and two scores.

Jeanty appeared to hurt his ankle in the third quarter of Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but he finished the game.

He had 266 carries for 975 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games (all starts) as a rookie last season. Las Vegas selected Jeanty with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Boise State.

Jeanty's backup is rookie Mike Washington Jr., who has 24 carries for 120 yards and one touchdown in four games. The Raiders selected Washington in the fourth round of the 2026 draft out of Arkansas.

Wide receiver Jalen Nailor, safeties Tristin McCollum and Dalton Johnson, center Trey Zuhn, defensive tackle J.J. Pegues and running back Roman Hemby are inactive for the Raiders (3-1). Aidan O'Connell is the emergency quarterback.

The Patriots (2-2) listed cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis, Karon Prunty and Channing Canada as well as offensive tackle Dametrious Crownover as inactive. Behren Morton is the emergency quarterback.