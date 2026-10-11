Texans acquiring Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr., DeMeco Ryans says

Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters Sunday that the team had acquired wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals.

Ryans made the statement to finish his postgame press conference following the Texans' 26-3 road victory over the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.

"You guys want to know, huh?" a smiling Ryans said. "Yes, all right, we traded for Marvin Harrison (Jr.). See ya." He ended the press conference and walked away from the podium.

The Texans were rumored during the week to be the team acquiring Harrison after news broke that Arizona was moving on from the fourth overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. Harrison was inactive for the Cardinals' home game Sunday against the Detroit Lions, which was in the first quarter when Ryans made his announcement.

The 24-year-old Harrison had five catches for 85 yards and one touchdown in Arizona's first four games this season. He caught 62 passes for 885 yards and eight TDs in 17 games (16 starts) as a rookie, and 41 for 608 yards and four TDs over 12 games (10 starts) in 2025.