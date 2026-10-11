Texans take down Titans for first win of 2026

Houston won for the first time this season behind a dominant defensive effort and four Ka'imi Fairbairn field goals to bury the Titans, 26-3, on Sunday afternoon in Nashville.

C.J Stroud ran for a 2-yard touchdown in the third quarter and hit Jaylin Noel for a 9-yard score in the fourth to wrap up the Houston victory.

The Texans (1-4) made life challenging for Titans quarterback Cam Ward. He was sacked three times by Will Anderson Jr. -- twice on the final drive of the game -- and Danielle Hunter also had a sack for the Texans.

Houston started 0-3 last season and made a change in defensive play-caller to get its first victory, which came at the Titans' expense. Prior to this week's game, head coach DeMeco Ryans took over defensive playcalling and Houston again beat Tennessee to find the win column for the first time.

Tennessee (0-5) had only 187 total yards of offense and the Texans outgained the Titans 329-187. The Titans have lost seven consecutive games dating to last season.

Stroud, who has six touchdown passes and zero interceptions through five games, completed 26 of 34 passes for 261 yards. Wide receiver Nico Collins had five receptions for 56 yards and Noel had five for 41 yards.

The Titans were held scoreless after an opening-drive field goal. The Texans scored second-half touchdowns after Fairbairn ended four consecutive drives with field goals. He had three field goals in the second quarter, including a 53-yarder before the half.

Tennessee had only one play over 17 yards, a 23-yard completion from Ward to Calvin Ridley.

Woody Marks led the Texans with 62 rushing yards on 16 carries after relieving David Montgomery. Montgomery had five carries for 11 yards, but exited with a groin injury and did not return.