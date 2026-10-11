Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson (concussion) out vs. Saints

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson suffered a concussion on the opening possession and was ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the host New Orleans Saints.

Hockenson led Minnesota with 22 receptions through four games after catching 13 passes in a 15-10 victory against Miami last week.

He caught a 7-yard pass from Kyler Murray on the second play on Sunday and was injured while being tackled by Pete Werner. He went to the locker room for evaluation and was ruled out shortly thereafter.

The Vikings' possession ended with a 40-yard field goal by Will Reichard.