Winless Titans sticking with QB Cam Ward despite being last in points

The Tennessee Titans plan to stick with Cam Ward as starting quarterback despite an 0-5 record and an NFL-low 58 points.

Tennessee's offense was non-existent in Sunday's 26-3 home loss to the Houston Texans, but coach Robert Saleh said he remains confident in the second-year pro.

"Cam's our starting quarterback," Saleh said afterward. "We're going to give him every opportunity to be successful this year, and we're going to continue working with him, grinding with him and trying to help him get better."

Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in 2025, was 23-of-36 passing for 170 yards and one interception against Houston. The Titans had just 187 total yards.

Ward has completed 63.2% of his passes this season for 896 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Ward has a 3-19 record in 22 career starts. But he maintains he should continue as the starter when the Titans visit the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday.

"I just think my process, what I'm willing to sacrifice every week to get to the player that I want to be," Ward said. "Also the player that the team needs and the organization needs to win games. I love the criticism and everything that comes with the quarterback territory. It's the best position in the world. Stuff goes the right way, you take all the credit. Stuff goes the wrong way, you take all the blame.

"I know I'm capable of this position. I have the right guys around me to uplift me and myself uplift them, and we're going to put it together eventually."

Being part of a winless team doesn't mean Ward has gotten used to losing.

"I am not a loser," Ward said. "The record may say that, that we are that right now. But at the end of the day you have to go through some stuff to get wins."

Sunday's loss marked the third time Tennessee has scored 10 or fewer points this season. The Titans' high output came in a 24-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2.

Last season, Tennessee scored 14 or fewer points in eight of Ward's 17 starts.