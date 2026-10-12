49ers WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) to miss multiple weeks

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is "going to miss some time" with a significant right hamstring strain, according to coach Kyle Shanahan.

Shanahan told reporters Monday that Samuel underwent additional evaluation after the team returned from Seattle and the determination was made on the 30-year-old's near-term status.

The head coach added that linebacker Garret Wallow also hurt a hamstring in Sunday's 32-29 win over the Seahawks. Shanahan said Wallow's injury was "not quite as bad" as Samuel's but that he'd still miss "at least a couple of weeks."

Samuel suffered the injury with five minutes left in the third quarter and was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game. He was hurt after a 2-yard rush on an end-around play on which he fumbled, giving Seattle the ball at San Francisco's 36-yard line.

Samuel had two catches for 21 yards and a pair of rushes for 4 yards before his exit. He has 16 receptions for 206 yards and three touchdowns through five games (four starts).

San Francisco (5-0) will host Washington on "Monday Night Football" in Week 6 before traveling to Atlanta to take on the Falcons in Week 7. The 49ers have a Week 8 bye.