Bama WR Ryan Coleman-Williams likely out vs. Tennessee

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams is unlikely to play in Saturday's game at No. 14 Tennessee as he deals with multiple injuries.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer confirmed Monday that the standout junior is recuperating from injuries sustained during the sixth-ranked Crimson Tide's 20-17 home loss to then-No. 2 Georgia on Saturday.

Coleman-Williams finished the game with a team-high 39 receiving yards despite twice exiting with injuries. He hurt his knee when landing awkwardly in the end zone late in the first half when attempting to make a touchdown catch.

He then took a hard hit to the helmet from Bulldogs defenders in the second half and did not return to the game.

"Has got a couple things going on. Got to work through an injury with knee that's been kind of going on," DeBoer said. "We'll deal with that. Got the head issue, as well. Gonna address that, even the lower extremity there, this week. Pretty good chance we wouldn't have him here this weekend. Probably be week-to-week after that."

Coleman-Williams leads the Crimson Tide with 415 receiving yards and four TD catches this season. Over three seasons at Alabama, he has 120 catches for 1,969 yards and 16 touchdowns.