James Madison joining American Conference

James Madison University is joining the American Conference as a full member no later than July 1, 2028.

The Harrisonburg, Va., school announced its unanimous acceptance for admission to the league on Monday.

"The American Conference is the right home for James Madison University, academically, competitively, and geographically," JMU board of visitors rector Dave Rexrode said in a statement. "This conference is where our academic peers compete, they have a shared vision for the future, it's where our alumni live and work, and where our student-athletes will thrive."

The Dukes have been a member of the Sun Belt Conference since 2022.

"We are honored that our request for membership in the American Conference has been accepted. I am grateful to Commissioner Tim Pernetti and the conferences' presidents and chancellors for their confidence in James Madison University," JMU president James Schmidt said. "The American is home to member institutions who share our ambitious academic goals and our unwavering commitment to student success. Our student-athletes will compete in cities where JMU alumni are already rooted and future Dukes will fill the stands. With this move, we carry deep appreciation for the Sun Belt Conference and its member institutions. Their partnership helped position JMU for this moment, and we are proud of everything we built together."

JMU brings a strong athletics portfolio to its new home, having reached the College Football Playoff in 2025. The school sponsors 18 varsity sports, with only field hockey (Mid-American Conference) not moving over to the American.

The American Conference currently includes 13 full-time members: Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Memphis, North Texas, Rice, USF, Temple, UTSA, Tulane, Tulsa, UAB, UTSA and Wichita State. Army and Navy are football members, while Wichita State does not have a football program.

JMU has been an affiliate member of the American for lacrosse since 2022. The Dukes' swimming and diving program joined the American as affiliate members in 2025-26.

"We're ecstatic for James Madison to take the next step in our university's growth by joining the American Conference," JMU athletic director Matt Roan said. "We work every day to best position our athletics program for excellence, and today's announcement is the next step in our strategic elevation. The American offers opportunities for all our sports to thrive, to grow our brand and media exposure, to expand our constituent base, and to continue to elevate the impact of James Madison on college athletics."