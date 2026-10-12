Jets coach Aaron Glenn: 'Minkah (Fitzpatrick) is not a dirty player'

Jets coach Aaron Glenn reviewed the hit delivered by New York defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, a helmet-to-helmet blow that rocked Browns rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion on Sunday.

"Listen, I think Minkah initially tried to go with the shoulder and just like always, I mean, sometimes you say (the) offensive guy might put their head down. It's not like he tried to do it or the offensive guy tried," Glenn said.

"It's just some of those things that happen in a bang-bang situation and they're tough to call. They really are. I do know this: Minkah's not a dirty player. He's never been a dirty player. And, listen, Concepcion, man, I'm glad to see him get up and be able to walk off the field like he did. But, no, I don't think Minkah is a dirty player at all."

Fitzpatrick was flagged for a facemask defending Concepcion earlier in the first-quarter drive. He arrived as the ball approached and the impact sent Concepcion to the turf. His helmet hit the playing surface with full impact.

Officials flagged Fitzpatrick again for the hit on a defenseless receiver.

Concepcion posted to Instagram after the game to say he was OK.

"Y'all know I'm good thanks to the lord and savior," he wrote.

Browns head coach Todd Monken, who has coached several games against Fitzpatrick as an assistant coach, didn't see intent to injure on the play.

"Minkah has been in this league for a long time," Monken said. "He's not a dirty player, I've never seen that out of him -- it's a bang-bang play, unfortunately it happened to our guy, and that's part of the league."