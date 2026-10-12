Report: Chiefs bringing back WR Justin Watson (NFL)

Mark J. Rebilas

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson (84) celebrates a catch for a two point conversion against the Buffalo Bills during the second half in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

NFL

Report: Chiefs bringing back WR Justin Watson

By Field Level Media

Oct 12, 20263 hours ago

The Kansas City Chiefs are adding free agent wide receiver Justin Watson to their practice squad, NFL Network reported on Monday.

Watson, 30, played for the Chiefs from 2022-24, catching 64 passes for 1,064 yards and seven touchdowns in 50 games (20 starts)

The three-time Super Bowl champion won one ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and two with the Chiefs.

Watson has 90 receptions for 1,352 yards and nine TDs in 93 career games (24 starts) with Tampa Bay (2018-21), Kansas City and the Houston Texans (2025). The Bucs drafted him in the fifth round out of Penn in 2018.

After missing most of the 2025 season with injuries, the Texans released Watson just before the start of this season.

--Field Level Media

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