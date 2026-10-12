Report: Eagles RB Will Shipley has torn plantar fascia

The Philadelphia Eagles' running back room took another hit Sunday with Will Shipley sustaining a foot injury that could sideline him for multiple weeks, ESPN reported Monday.

Shipley suffered a partial tear of his plantar fascia during the first half of the 19-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, per the report.

A fourth-round pick by Philadelphia in the 2024 NFL Draft, Shipley made just his second career start (first since 2024) on Sunday with starter Saquon Barkley (hamstring) out and backup Tank Bigsby (core muscle) on injured reserve. Barkley is considered week-to-week.

Shipley, 24, scored his first NFL touchdown before exiting with the injury. His 2-yard run tied the score at 7-7 with 8:46 left in the second quarter. He finished with five carries for 6 yards and one catch for 7 yards.

Dameon Pierce took over in the backfield after Shipley departed. Philadelphia finished with 22 rushing yards on 18 attempts, an average of 1.2 yards per carry.

The Eagles (2-3) carry a three-game losing streak into Sunday's game against the visiting Carolina Panthers (2-2), who are coming off a bye week.

In 36 career games, Shipley has rushed 64 times for 188 yards with one TD to go with 18 receptions for 122 yards.