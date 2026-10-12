Report: Lions WR Tom Kennedy (knee) out for season

Detroit Lions return specialist Tom Kennedy will miss the rest of the season with an MCL injury, NFL Network reported on Monday.

He will undergo surgery after sustaining the injury to his right knee at the end of an 11-yard punt return in the second quarter of Sunday's 45-21 road win against the Arizona Cardinals.

Kennedy, 30, has averaged 13.2 yards on six punt returns and 24.8 yards on nine kickoff returns in five games this season.

As a wide receiver, Kennedy has 18 catches for 231 yards and no touchdowns in 35 career games (one start) over parts of six seasons with the Lions (2019, 2021-22, 2024-26). He only played one snap on offense this season and has gained 1,295 all-purpose yards in his career.

Star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown returned two punts for 36 yards after Kennedy's injury, including a 31-yard return in the second quarter that set up a Detroit touchdown.