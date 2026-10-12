Report: NFL deems ex-Ole Miss DT Zxavian Harris eligible to sign

In a change from its previous ruling, the NFL determined that defensive tackle Zxavian Harris is eligible to sign with any team after his brief attempt to return to college, The Ringer reported Monday.

Harris was one of the players who attempted to join coach Lane Kiffin at LSU in August after spending time in an NFL training camp. Harris, who played for Kiffin at Ole Miss, had spent part of the offseason with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent.

According to the report, the NFL concluded that Harris did not participate in football activities at LSU, and as a result he could have his professional eligibility restored for this season. The report cited a memo sent to all NFL franchises on Monday.

Previously, Harris and tight end Dae'Quan Wright were barred by the NFL from visiting, trying out or signing with a team for the remainder of the 2026 season after their dalliance with LSU. Wright's status was not mentioned in the league's memo.

Harris spent his entire collegiate career at Ole Miss, appearing in 52 games and amassing 123 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and one interception.