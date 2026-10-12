Report: Packers LB Micah Parsons not expected to return this week

The Green Bay Packers are not expecting star pass-rushing linebacker Micah Parsons to return to practice this week ahead of their Sunday matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, ESPN reported Monday.

Parsons, who has been sidelined since last December when he tore his ACL against the Denver Broncos, said in August he believed it was "realistic" he could be back in time for the Packers' Week 6 matchup against his former team.

The expectation now is that he will return sometime this month, per ESPN.

Parsons, 27, was traded from Dallas to Green Bay ahead of the 2025 season in exchange for two first-round picks and defensive lineman Kenny Clark. He had 12.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss in 14 games (13 starts) during his first season with the Packers before sustaining the knee injury. He had one sack and three tackles in his return to Dallas last September, which ended in a 40-40 tie.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time first-team All-Pro outside linebacker has 297 tackles, 65 sacks, 75 tackles for loss, 139 quarterback hits, 11 forced fumbles and 10 pass breakups in 77 games (76 starts) with the Cowboys (2021-24) and Packers.