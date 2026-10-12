Report: Steelers WR Roman Wilson (finger) to miss multiple weeks

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Roman Wilson is expected to miss multiple weeks with a finger injury he sustained in a victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, according to an ESPN report.

Wilson had no catches on one target before exiting in the second quarter of the 34-22 win. He was grabbing his left hand after an incompletion and did not return to the game.

ESPN reported that Wilson is still gathering more information about the injury and will seek a second opinion.

Wilson, a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by Pittsburgh, has 14 receptions for 188 yards and two touchdowns in five games this season. The 25-year-old has 26 receptions for 354 yards and four TDs over the last two seasons for the Steelers.

Wilson's status comes after Pittsburgh placed wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) on injured reserve Saturday and Ben Skowronek also left Sunday's game with a calf injury.