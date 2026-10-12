Report: Tests confirm torn Achilles for Packers DT Javon Hargrave

Tests confirmed that Green Bay defensive tackle Javon Hargrave sustained a season-ending torn Achilles tendon on Sunday, ESPN reported on Monday.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur anticipated the bad news after their 31-7 victory against the visiting Chicago Bears, saying the injury that occurred late in the fourth quarter "doesn't look good."

Hargrave, 33, was injured while chasing Bears quarterback Case Keenum in the fourth quarter. He fell without contact and was eventually carted off the field with 1:53 remaining.

Hargrave had one tackle and one quarterback hit before exiting. He has six stops in four games this season after signing with the Packers as a free agent in March.

Hargrave has 438 tackles and 49 sacks in 150 regular-season games (130 starts) with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2016-19), Philadelphia Eagles (2020-22), San Francisco 49ers (2023-24), Minnesota Vikings (2025) and Packers. He earned Pro Bowl honors with the Eagles in 2021 and 49ers in 2023.