Reports: Michael Penix Jr.’s rib injury not serious

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. avoided serious injury Sunday night in his team's overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and he could return to action next week against the Chicago Bears, according to multiple reports Monday.

The Falcons (2-3) plan to watch Penix closely in practice this week before making a decision on his availability for the Week 6 home matchup against Chicago (3-2) on Sunday.

Penix missed just one snap after taking a hit to the ribs from Baltimore's Tavius Robinson on a sack late in the fourth quarter, but he did not take the field in overtime after the Ravens scored to go up 30-23. He told reporters that the pain increased as he stood on the sideline while the Ravens went on a long drive to begin the extra period.

Tua Tagovailoa replaced Penix and threw a game-ending interception on his second play.

Penix underwent imaging and X-rays after the game. Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that he should have more information on the results by Wednesday.

Penix, 26, played in his third game this season Sunday night after sitting out the first two weeks to complete his recovery from ACL surgery. He is 52-for-77 passing (67.5 percent) for 719 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Atlanta won his first two starts, outscoring its opposition by a combined 80-38.