Reports: UCLA QB Nico Iamaleava (knee) likely done for season

UCLA's reemergence was thrust into doubt Monday with multiple reports saying that quarterback Nico Iamaleava is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a left knee injury.

The Bruins lost Iamaleava in the second quarter of their 17-15 upset victory on the road against Oregon with what was called a leg injury. The victory moved UCLA (5-0, 3-0 Big Ten) to No. 12 in this week's Associated Press poll under first-year head coach Bob Chesney.

UCLA has finished with a winning record just three times since 2016 and is on its fourth head coach in that time frame.

Iamaleava was 10-of-17 passing for 162 yards and two interceptions against Oregon. He completed 62.1% of his passes in five games this season for 982 yards, with four touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Bruins have used a pair of backup quarterbacks this season, including Madden Iamaleava, who is Nico's brother. Ty Dieffenbach came off the bench Saturday and threw just six passes as UCLA used its running game and a stout defense to finish off the victory over the then-13th-ranked Ducks.

UCLA is set to face Wisconsin on Saturday at Pasadena, Calif., as it tries to open a season at 6-0 for just the fourth time since 2000.