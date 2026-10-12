Struggling Michigan not changing quarterback or play-caller

Michigan is staying the course despite falling out of the Top 25 amid ongoing offensive struggles and back-to-back Big Ten losses.

Wolverines coach Kyle Whittingham confirmed Monday that Bryce Underwood will remain at quarterback and offensive coordinator Jason Beck will continue to call the plays coming off their bye week.

Michigan (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten) will return to action at home on Saturday against Penn State (3-3, 0-3).

The Wolverines entered their break following a 20-19 home loss to Iowa on Sept. 26 and a 20-14 defeat at Minnesota on Oct. 3.

After the loss to the Golden Gophers in which his offense produced one score and 180 yards with three turnovers, Whittingham said he had "tough decisions" to make.

Backup quarterback Tommy Carr reportedly received about half of the reps with the first-team offense last week, but no changes to the depth chart are being implemented.

"Jason will call plays and Bryce is our guy, and we'll move forward," Whittingham said Monday, closing the subject.

Underwood has completed just 59.3% of his passes for 881 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions in five games. He has rushed for 212 yards and two scores.

Michigan ranks 17th in the 18-team Big Ten in both scoring (23.0 points per game) and total offense (315.8 yards per game).

Beck, 46, was Whittingham's offensive coordinator at Utah last season after previously holding that post at New Mexico (2024) and Syracuse (2023).

"We're continuing to tailor the offense to try to put everybody, not just Bryce, in the best position to succeed," Whittingham said. "Our big demise is turnover margin. We continue to lose the turnover margin, we'll continue to lose, period, cut and dried. We've got to get that fixed."