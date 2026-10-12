Texans RB David Montgomery (groin), S Jalen Pitre (shoulder) week-to-week

Houston Texans running back David Montgomery and safety Jalen Pitre are both week-to-week with injuries sustained in the Texans' 26-3 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters on Monday.

Montgomery exited in the second quarter with a groin injury, while Pitre is dealing with a shoulder injury.

Through five games with Houston after being acquired from the Detroit Lions in a March trade, Montgomery has 138 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 52 carries. The 29-year-old has 6,253 rushing yards, 1,957 receiving yards and 66 total touchdowns (61 rushing, five receiving) in 110 career games (84 starts) with the Chicago Bears (2019-2022), Lions (2023-25) and Texans since he was a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Pitre, 27, has 24 tackles, five pass breakups, five quarterback hits, one tackle for loss and one fumble recovery in five starts this season. The 2022 second-round pick has 394 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 38 pass breakups and 10 interceptions in 63 games (62 starts) in five seasons with Houston.