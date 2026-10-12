Tyler Huntley, Ravens rally to beat Falcons in OT

ATLANTA - Quarterback Tyler Huntley rushed for the go-ahead touchdown in overtime and Kyle Hamilton picked off Tua Tagovailoa to help the Baltimore Ravens rally for a 30-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night.

Huntley had led the Ravens (4-1) on a six-play, 71-yard drive and found Devontez Walker for a 7-yard score with 40 seconds left in regulation to cut the deficit to two. Derrick Henry then took a direct snap and ran in the game-tying two-point conversion for a tie at 30-30.

Atlanta (2-3) punted on the final play of the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime.

Huntley ran in a 1-yard touchdown with 2:57 left in overtime on the opening drive to give the Ravens their first lead since the opening minutes of the game.

Tagovailoa replaced starter Michael Penix Jr., who suffered a rib injury on the final drive of regulation. Tagovailoa, in his first appearance in his first season with Atlanta, threw the game-ending interception after completing his first two pass attempts for 34 yards.

Huntley, who was filling in for injured starter Lamar Jackson (ankle), was 24 of 32 for 201 passing yards and two touchdowns. Henry rushed for 102 yards on 24 attempts and had an 18-yard touchdown on his lone reception.

Penix was 19-for-32 for 240 yards and a score, and Drake London had seven receptions for 118 yards for Atlanta.

The Falcons extended their five-point halftime lead to 17-9 on Nick Folk's 23-yard field goal with 9:51 left in the third.

The Ravens answered with Huntley's 18-yard touchdown screen pass to Henry, but the Falcons preserved their two-point advantage by forcing an incomplete pass to tight end Mark Andrews on the conversion attempt.

The Falcons added on with Folk's 34-yarder to give the Falcons a 20-15 lead with 8:03 remaining in the fourth.

After a Baltimore punt, Atlanta forged an eight-point cushion on Folk's 48-yarder at the 2:31 mark before the Ravens' game-tying drive.

Tyler Loop's 21-yard field goal gave Baltimore a 3-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Ravens' second drive ended with Andrews' fumble, which was recovered by Jessie Bates III and returned for a 36-yard touchdown with 8:03 left in the first quarter. Sydney Brown was credited with the forced fumble on Bates' fifth career touchdown - the previous four on interception returns.

Loop drilled a 51-yarder to trim Baltimore's deficit to 7-6 at the 8:04 mark of the second quarter.

Penix connected with London for 25 yards and Jahan Dotson for a 36-yard gain to advance to the Ravens' 6-yard line on the ensuing drive. Penix then hit tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. for a 5-yard touchdown to give the Falcons a 14-6 edge.

Loop ended the half with another 51-yarder to pull the Ravens within five at halftime.