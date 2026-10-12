Week 5 MNF: Bills-Rams Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction

A matchup with potential significant playoff ramifications in both conferences concludes Week 5 of the NFL season when the Buffalo Bills travel to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

The game also pits the past two NFL MVPs against each other, with Josh Allen leading the 3-1 Bills into SoFi Stadium against Matthew Stafford's 2-2 Rams.

ODDS AND TRENDS Los Angeles is a consensus 3.5-point favorite at home, although the line sits at 3.0 at multiple sportsbooks, including BetMGM and BetRivers. The spread-line action has been fairly even at BetMGM, where the Bills have attracted 58% of the total bets and 54% of the money.

Buffalo's moneyline odds have shifted from +115 to +150 with the Bills supported by 74% and 65% of the action, respectively.

The Over has received strong support with 74% of the money on the 54.5-point line.

PROP PICKS --Allen Anytime TD Scorer (-115 at DraftKings): This has been the most popular player prop at DraftKings for good reason. Allen has seven rushing touchdowns on the season, with at least one in every game thus far.

--Rams RB Kyren Williams Over 21.5 Receiving Yards (-125 at BetMGM): Williams has ceded some of his touches in the backfield to Blake Corum but has remained heavily utilized in the passing game. Williams has 21 receptions for 173 yards through four games. That includes three games with at least 24 receiving yards.

GETTING OFFENSIVE The Bills lead the NFL in scoring at 31.8 points per game. Allen has passed for 1,039 yards and six touchdowns against three interceptions. He also has rushed for seven scores.

The Bills are coming off their first loss, a 29-26 defeat at home to the New England Patriots in Week 4.

The Rams are second in total offense (417 yards per game) but sit just 19th in scoring (21.3 ppg). Stafford has thrown for 1,189 yards and six touchdowns but has also been intercepted six times.

"There's definitely room for improvement," Stafford said this week of his play. "There have been some bright moments -- some stuff I'm really proud of -- and stuff I definitely wish I could take back and help us be in a better position to win games."

Still, Stafford guided the Rams on two long scoring drives late in Week 4 for a 24-20 road win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Los Angeles received two fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns from Williams in the final 3:59.

"He was at his best in the most important moments. That's the competitive greatness," Rams coach Sean McVay said of Stafford. "To find a way in spite of some different things that didn't go our way throughout the course of the day, to go 98 (yards) and go 79, that's everything you need to know about Matthew."

Stafford was intercepted twice by the Eagles but finished with 317 passing yards.

Receiver Davante Adams had just four receptions for 32 yards against the Eagles after posting 137 and 195 receiving yards over the past two games. But he was certainly happy with the comeback after the Los Angeles offense sputtered for three quarters.

"Us knowing what was on the line and what we had to do in order to make it happen, it becomes a lot more clear and the execution and wherewithal picked up in those situations," Adams said. "And we were able to get it done."

INJURY REPORT BILLS: No. 1 wideout DJ Moore (shoulder) was injured against New England but has a solid chance at being on the field Monday. He returned to practice on a limited basis on Saturday and was listed as questionable.

"DJ's a competitor," Buffalo coach Joe Brady said. "He is always going to do literally everything he can to be out there. ... We owe it to him, if he feels he can play ... then we're gonna roll with that."

Standout defensive tackle Ed Oliver (knee) was ruled out of the contest. Receiver Joshua Palmer (shoulder) also will sit out, while cornerback Dee Alford (ankle) and defensive lineman Landon Jackson (knee) are questionable.

RAMS: Safety Quentin Lake (hip) is questionable. Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (back) sat out Saturday's practice but didn't receive an injury designation.

THEY SAID IT "Traveling out, playing Monday night. That's an exciting opportunity against a really good team. Just putting our best foot forward this week." --Allen

PREDICTION The scoreboard is expected to be very active on Monday night between the two highest-scoring teams in the NFL entering Week 5. Traveling cross-country to play on the road -- and without Oliver to help plug the middle -- will leave Buffalo's defense bending and hoping not to break on every drive against a well-balanced Rams offense. --Rams 34, Bills 27