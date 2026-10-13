Bears DE Montez Sweat suspended 2 games for PED violation

The NFL suspended Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat two games without pay on Tuesday for a violation of its performance-enhancing substance policy.

Shemar Turner was activated off of the physically unable to perform list and replaces Sweat on the 53-man roster. The Bears had until Thursday to activate Turner, whose 21-day practice window opened Sept. 23.

Sweat will miss the Bears' contest at the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday followed by a Thursday night home game against the New England Patriots. He would be eligible to return for Week 8, when the Bears visit the Seattle Seahawks on "Monday Night Football" Nov. 2.

Sweat, 30, is a one-time Pro Bowler in his third full season with the Bears. He has two sacks through five games after compiling 10 sacks a year ago.

Drafted in the first round (No. 26 overall) by Washington in 2019, Sweat was traded to the Bears in 2023, the year of his first and only Pro Bowl selection. Across 114 career games (all starts) with the two franchises, Sweat has amassed 59 sacks, 314 tackles (75 for loss), 133 quarterback hits, 15 forced fumbles, 21 pass breakups, and one interception.

Turner has been working back from a torn ACL he suffered on Oct. 26, 2025.