Florida State boots top '26 recruit Chuck Kennon after one snap (College Football)

Morgan Phillips

Florida State University football head coach Mike Norvell.

College Football

Florida State boots top '26 recruit Chuck Kennon after one snap

By Field Level Media

Oct 13, 20263 hours ago

Florida State freshman cornerback Chuck Kennon has been dismissed from the program for conduct detrimental to the team.

Kennon was the Seminoles' top-rated recruit in the Class of 2026 with offers from Georgia, LSU, Oregon, Miami and Florida before deciding to go to Tallahassee. But he played only one snap this season -- Oct. 3 against Virginia -- before Florida State removed him from the roster this week.

Kennon was a consensus four-star recruit from Bradenton, Fla., ranked No. 51 nationally and the No. 6 cornerback by 247Sports.

Florida State (3-3, 1-2 ACC) visits No. 3 Miami (5-0, 3-0) on Saturday looking to end a road losing streak that is approaching three years. The Seminoles' last road win was on Nov. 25, 2023 at Florida.

--Field Level Media

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