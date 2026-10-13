Georgia Tech captain Kyle Efford medically retires due to injuries

Georgia Tech captain and All-ACC linebacker Kyle Efford retired from football on Tuesday due to an accumulation of injuries.

"This isn't how I imagined my football career coming to an end, but I am at peace," the senior said in a news release. "I can say with complete confidence that I gave this game every single piece of me. There is nothing left in the tank, and there are no regrets in my heart."

Efford led the Yellow Jackets in tackles for three straight seasons from 2023-25.

He recorded 27 tackles in three games this season, including six in Saturday's 28-25 home win against Duke. Efford had missed the previous two games after reinjuring his surgically repaired shoulder.

"It's impossible to fully put into words what Kyle Efford has meant to Georgia Tech Football over the last five years," head coach Brent Key said. "He's not just one of the best linebackers to ever wear the White & Gold, but even more importantly, he's one of the best teammates and leaders. Through his talent, toughness and world-class work ethic, he created lifelong memories for his coaches, teammates and Georgia Tech fans."

Efford finishes with 250 tackles and 6.5 sacks in 43 career games (33 starts). The two-time captain (2024, 2026) made the All-ACC third team in 2024 and was an honorable mention selection in 2025. Georgia Tech won 30 games and earned three bowl berths during his time with the team.

Efford graduated with a bachelor's degree in business administration last December. The Dacula, Ga., native will remain with the Yellow Jackets for the rest of the season as a player-coach.