Jerry Jones: Cowboys DC Christian Parker not 'overwhelmed'

Christian Parker is shifting to the coaching box from the field as the Cowboys add Mike Pettine to the staff as a consultant, but owner Jerry Jones denies his 32-year-old defensive coordinator is "overwhelmed."

"I'm obviously disappointed in the results so far," Jones said Tuesday on his weekly radio spot on 105.3 FM in Dallas.

The results are near the bottom of the barrel among NFL defenses through five games. The Cowboys rank 31st in total defense, allowing 395.4 yards per game, and 25th in scoring defense at 27.2 points per game.

Parker worked under Pettine as a defensive quality control coach in Green Bay in 2019-20 and current Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was on the same coaching staff as Pettine with the Jets. Schottenheimer said Pettine was one of two consultants the Cowboys considered hiring, but wasn't willing to share the other coach.

Pettine's most recent gig was a support role for Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Minnesota leads the NFL in blitz percentage, creating pressure consistently without a dominant individual edge rusher. The Vikings (5-0) lead the NFL in sacks with 16.

Jones said Tuesday the Pettine hire centered around the existing working relationship with both coaches and noted the adjustment period to changes in coaches, personnel and scheme on defense was largely expected.

"You put that all together and you've got some work to do to putting that all in place relative to the challenges you have when you really get into the ballgames," Jones told 105.3 FM on Tuesday.

Jones' on-camera reaction to the Cowboys' struggles against undrafted rookie free agent quarterback Jalon Daniels and the Buccaneers tells a slightly different story. And the move to add Pettine to the coaching staff seemingly underscores the sense of concern over lagging performance for the Cowboys as they prepare to travel to Green Bay for a Sunday night date with the Packers.

Pettine was given the title of senior defensive assistant. His role will be evolving starting with this week's game plan at Green Bay, one of Pettine's stops as a defensive coordinator. He coached current Cowboys defenders Kenny Clark and Rashan Gary with the Packers. He also had stints as defensive coordinator of the Jets and Bills and was head coach of the Cleveland Browns

Schottenheimer said he's "coming into the situation where he will be very comfortable and can help very quickly."