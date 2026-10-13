Josh Allen's rushing, passing power Bills past Rams in OT

Tyler Bass booted a 45-yard field goal with 1:55 remaining in overtime to give the Buffalo Bills a wild 37-34 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night at Inglewood, Calif.

Josh Allen completed 12 of 19 passes for 210 yards, one touchdown and one interception and also rushed for 121 yards and a score on 10 rushes for the Bills (4-1). James Cook III rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and Keon Coleman had a scoring reception.

Matthew Stafford completed 40 of 54 passes for 383 yards and three touchdowns for the Rams (2-3). Puka Nacua had a career-best 17 receptions, falling one short of the franchise record held by Tom Fears (1950), for 138 yards and one score.

In the first possession of overtime, Buffalo was driving before Nate Landman forced Cook to fumble for the second time in the game. Los Angeles' Aaron Donald recovered at the Rams' 20-yard line. The Rams drove into field-goal range, but Harrison Mevis' 48-yard attempt was blocked by Greg Rousseau with 4:11 remaining.

Allen then had back-to-back runs of 19 and 13 yards to set up the winning boot by Bass.

Davante Adams caught two touchdown passes and Blake Corum rushed for a score for Los Angeles.

Buffalo had the ball at the Los Angeles 26-yard line with two minutes remaining in regulation before Allen scrambled 21 yards. Two plays later, Cook scored on a 5-yard run to put the Bills ahead with 1:39 remaining.

Stafford then guided the Rams downfield, and Kyren Williams scored from the 1 with five seconds left to force overtime.

Buffalo played without receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) and standout defensive tackle Ed Oliver (knee).

The teams combined for 35 fourth-quarter points, beginning with the Rams taking a 20-19 lead on Stafford's 2-yard scoring pass to Nacua with 14:16 left. Los Angeles attempted a two-point conversion, but Stafford was sacked by T.J. Sanders.

The Bills answered with Allen charging in from the 1 with 11:28 left. Buffalo added a two-point conversion on Allen's throw to Dalton Kincaid.

Stafford connected with Adams on a 5-yard scoring pass to tie it at 27 with 7:14 remaining.