Rams' Alaric Jackson punches Bills' Bradley Chubb after 'emotional game'

Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Alaric Jackson vented his frustration after his team's loss on Monday by punching Buffalo Bills linebacker Bradley Chubb.

Chubb was spotted talking to players on both teams near midfield after the Bills' 37-34 overtime victory over the Rams when he appeared to say something to Jackson. The 6-foot-7, 338-pound Jackson walked toward Chubb -- 6-4 and 268 pounds -- and punched him in the jaw.

"It's just emotions, you know what I mean? Emotional game, it was a close game," Chubb told the California Post. "They always catch the second guy, so I let him swing, and then my teammates held me back, and I just chilled."

Jackson, 28, was pulled away by Rams tight end Colby Parkinson after the punch.

Chubb, 30, told the outlet that he was fine after the physical exchange.

"I'm just ready for next week," he said. "You see me, I'm smiling, I'm with my team. I'll be ready for next week."

Chubb and the Bills (4-1) will visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, while the Rams (2-3) host the Arizona Cardinals.