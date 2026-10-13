Report: Mark Sanchez reaches agreement with truck driver in Indy altercation

Former NFL quarterback and Fox Sports broadcaster Mark Sanchez reached an agreement in principle with the truck driver in a civil case stemming from an altercation last year in Indianapolis, according to The Athletic.

Attorneys for the driver, Perry Tole, will file to dismiss the case by Jan. 8, according to court records. Attorneys for Sanchez and Tole both declined to comment to The Athletic for the Tuesday story.

Sanchez, 39, sustained stab wounds in the Oct. 4, 2025, altercation over a disputed parking spot. Prosecutors said Tole used pepper spray and a knife to defend himself after Sanchez attempted to enter his truck.

Tole, who was 69 at the time, suffered "significant injuries to his head, jaw and neck" and was seeking damages for his injuries, according to court documents in the civil case.

Last month, Sanchez's lawyers filed a motion to plead guilty to at least one charge in his criminal case; that charge has not been specified. He was charged with one felony count of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, and misdemeanor charges of unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, public intoxication endangering the life of another, and battery resulting in bodily injury.

A hearing in Sanchez's criminal case is scheduled for next month.

Fox Sports severed ties with Sanchez after his arrest.

Sanchez was drafted by the New York Jets with the fifth overall pick in 2009 and guided the club to two straight AFC Championship Game appearances. He posted a 37-36 record and threw for 15,357 yards with 86 touchdowns and 89 interceptions with the Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and the Washington franchise. His final season was 2018.

In college, Sanchez starred at Southern California in 2008 when he passed for 3,207 yards, 34 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The Trojans went 12-1 and finished the campaign as the No. 3 team in the nation after defeating Penn State in the Rose Bowl.