Report: Pats RB TreVeyon Henderson out multiple weeks

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson will be sidelined multiple weeks with a high ankle sprain, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

Henderson will not require surgery for the injury sustained in the first half of Sunday's 45-17 home victory against the Las Vegas Raiders, and he is regarded as a "quick healer," per the report.

The Patriots (3-2) likely will lean more heavily on starter Rhamondre Stevenson for Sunday's AFC East clash with the New York Jets (2-3) in Foxborough, Mass. New England also has second-year running back Corey Kiner on the roster.

Henderson gained 22 yards on four carries and had one catch for 16 yards before departing with the right ankle injury. He has 163 rushing yards and one touchdown in four games this season.

A second-round pick out of Ohio State in 2025, Henderson has rushed for 1,074 yards and 10 touchdowns and caught 37 passes for 243 yards and one score in 21 career games (four starts).