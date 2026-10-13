Report: Rams to release K Harrison Mevis, sign K Blake Grupe

The Los Angeles Rams will release Harrison Mevis and sign fellow kicker Blake Grupe off the New York Jets practice squad, NFL Network reported on Tuesday.

The reported move comes after Rams head coach Sean McVay called out the team's kicking woes following a 37-34 overtime loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday.

Mevis missed a field-goal attempt versus the Bills in regulation time and had another blocked in overtime.

"The kicking game, especially with our PAT, field goal, not even close to good enough," McVay said. "It cost us the game tonight. ... I'm going to evaluate everything."

Mevis, 24, made five of his last nine field-goal attempts, including just one of his last four over the past two games. He has made all 14 extra-point tries in five games.

Grupe, 27, was claimed by the Jets off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 31. He has converted 81.9% of his field goals (86 of 105) and 98.0% of his PATs (96 of 98) in 50 games with the New Orleans Saints (2023-25) and Colts (2025).