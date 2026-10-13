Reports: Jaguars LT Anton Harrison (knee) to undergo surgery

Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Anton Harrison is expected to undergo knee surgery when the team returns from a two-week stint in London, according to multiple reports.

Harrison was injured Sunday in Jacksonville's comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Liam Coen said Monday that he'd know more after further testing on Harrison's knee was completed.

Harrison grabbed his right knee while engaged with a defender on a running play.

NFL Network reported Tuesday that surgeons would determine the type of surgery Harrison requires based on the damage to the knee, which could result in an absence of four to six weeks or the remainder of the 2026 season.

Walker Little replaced Harrison against the Eagles and is slated to start in Week 6 when the Jaguars play the Houston Texans at Wembley Stadium in London.

Harrison started the past three seasons at right tackle and moved to the left side prior to the 2026 season. The Jaguars selected Harrison in the first round of the 2023 draft and already have picked up his fifth-year option for next season.