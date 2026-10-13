'Super frustrated' Maryland gears up for struggling Rutgers

Two Big Ten coaches struggling to hold on to their jobs will be the primary plot when Rutgers faces Maryland on Saturday afternoon in College Park, Md.

While the Scarlet Knights (1-4, 0-2 Big Ten) are on track for their second straight losing season under Greg Schiano, the Terrapins (2-4, 0-3) might be destined for their third consecutive losing year under Mike Locksley.

After look-alike losses to ranked foes, pressure has ramped up on both coaches. Rutgers has had a bye week to stew on its 47-15 defeat to then-No. 6 Indiana on Oct. 3, and Maryland fell 45-16 last week at then-No. 5 Ohio State.

"You look at the first half of our year, 2-4, it ain't good enough. I'm super frustrated," Locksley said. "Our players are super frustrated because we know we're better."

The Terrapins have dropped 11 straight conference games, including 35-20 at Rutgers last November. More troubling has been Maryland's recent regression, as the team has surrendered an average of 49 points a game in three lopsided Big Ten losses.

Given the negativity swirling around the program, playing at home presents little respite for Locksley, who is 39-53 over his past eight-plus seasons at Maryland.

"I'm like them," Locksley said of the Terrapins' fans. "I'm super frustrated."

Quarterback Malik Washington has struggled for the Terps in their three Big Ten defeats. In a 54-3 loss to UCLA on Sept. 26, he threw a career-high four interceptions. Against Ohio State, he passed for a career-low 64 yards.

Meanwhile, Schiano said Rutgers had a "productive" bye week and that Dylan Lonergan will start at quarterback on Saturday. Lonergan exited in the second quarter against Indiana after suffering a head injury when he hit the turf hard on a fourth-and-1 sneak.

Rutgers has potent offensive weapons in KJ Duff, who ranks second in the Big Ten with 628 receiving yards to go with his seven touchdowns, and Antwan Raymond, who has rushed for 469 yards and four touchdowns.

Schiano, who has a 32-45 record in the seventh year of his second tenure at Rutgers, said the team remains upbeat.

"Nobody likes where it is," he said. "... They're just trying to fight their way out of it."