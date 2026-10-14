49ers LB Dre Greenlaw's appeal denied, will miss game vs. Commanders

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw lost his appeal on Tuesday of a one-game suspension without pay for his sideline headbutt of Seattle linebacker Ernest Jones IV which resulted in his ejection from the team's 32-29 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.

The NFL announced the suspension on Monday, and it was upheld the next day by hearing officer James Thrash, who was jointly appointed by the league and the NFLPA.

Greenlaw, 29, will miss the game Monday night when the 49ers (5-0) play the Washington Commanders (1-3-1) in Santa Clara, Calif. He is eligible to return to the active roster the next day.

Greenlaw initially was assessed an unnecessary roughness penalty for hitting Sam Darnold after the Seahawks quarterback stepped out of bounds at the San Francisco 47-yard line on a scramble with 6:30 left in the second quarter.

As Seahawks players surrounded Greenlaw to protect Darnold, Jones and Greenlaw moved toward each other and went nose-to-nose. Greenlaw head-butted the helmetless Jones as officials intervened.

Moments later, referee Land Clark announced that Greenlaw had been ejected based on a review conducted at the league's Art McNally GameDay Central office in New York.

Per the league, Greenlaw's actions violated Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which applies to "any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship."

Greenlaw is second on the 49ers with 37 tackles this season, his first back with San Francisco after one year with the Denver Broncos. He has 535 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, four interceptions, 16 pass breakups and 4.5 sacks over 77 regular-season games (68 starts) with the 49ers (2019-24; 2026) and Broncos (2025).