Baylor bids to continue building momentum vs. tumbling TCU

Baylor will aim to remain unbeaten in Big 12 play and win its fifth straight game overall when it battles TCU on Saturday night in Waco, Texas.

The Bears (4-1, 2-0) are one of five teams that haven't lost in conference play, while TCU (2-3, 0-2) has fallen in its past two games.

Plus, Baylor has outscored its opponents 158-54 during its four-game winning streak.

"We're not done becoming who we can become yet," Bears coach Dave Aranda said. "We haven't done anything yet."

Both teams are coming off byes. Baylor routed host Arizona State 55-19 on Oct. 3 while the Horned Frogs fell 17-10 to then-No. 10 BYU the same night.

Aranda is impressed with TCU.

"We've got a really big test this week with TCU," he said. "I know that we're going to get their best game. They're a talented team."

Bears quarterback DJ Lagway passed for 306 yards and a season-best four touchdowns against Arizona State. For the season, he has passed for 860 yards and eight TDs against two interceptions.

Defensively, safeties Daniel Cobbs and Bo Onu share the team lead with three sacks apiece.

Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs have dropped their first two Big 12 games for the first time since 2013.

TCU quarterback Jaden Craig had a season-low 187 passing yards against the Cougars. He was averaging 303.3 entering the contest. Overall, Craig has passed for 1,400 yards and eight touchdowns, with four interceptions.

TCU running back Jeremy Payne has 432 yards rushing, including two touchdowns, but coach Sonny Dykes said he would like to see overall improvement in the running game, among other areas.

"Our goal was to be able to run the football more consistently, which we haven't really done the way that we need to," Dykes said Tuesday. "The good thing is we've played good, solid defense. It's given us a chance to win every week. And if we get the offense to come along, then I think good things are going to happen."

Safety Jamel Johnson said the bye came at a good time for the Horned Frogs.

"We're just looking at it as a new season coming off of this bye week," he said. "We want to go on a seven-game run, so we just wanted to start over and attack every day."