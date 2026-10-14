Buccaneers out to prevent Steelers' Jaylen Warren from running wild

Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers head down south to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are in search of their first win at home this season when the teams meet Sunday.

The Buccaneers (1-4) will be the ones hoping to ride the momentum after their first win of the season, a 24-16 victory at the Dallas Cowboys last Thursday as well as a "mini-bye," which gave several players, including injured starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, added recovery time.

Tampa Bay took down the Cowboys thanks largely to a dominant rushing attack which amassed 241 yards. A resurgent Bucky Irving led the effort with a career-best 165 yards to go with two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving).

Rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels made his second start and picked up his first win in relief of Mayfield, completing 19 of 25 passes for 189 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. In two starts, Daniels has completed 38 of 52 passes for 337 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions and has been sacked four times. He also threw an interception among three late throws after replacing Mayfield at the end of a loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 27.

Daniels will likely make his third start against Pittsburgh (3-2), which is coming off a 34-22 win over the Colts but still seeking its first road victory of the season.

Mayfield was set to throw on Wednesday, but did not practice as he continued to mend his dislocated right thumb.

"He's getting better," Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday. "We'll see how much he throws, and see how he looks."

Even if Tampa Bay proceeds with Daniels, a defensive performance like it had against Dallas could prove vital. The Bucs forced three turnovers without committing any themselves. Tampa Bay is facing Rodgers for the first time since 2022 when he was still with Green Bay, and is facing the Steelers for the first time since 2022 when host Pittsburgh prevailed 20-18.

Pittsburgh had its own running back powering it to a win last week as Jaylen Warren scored on an 80-yard catch-and-run from Rodgers, and later broke loose for a 50-yard touchdown run as he became the first Steeler to ever accomplish the feat in a single game. According to NFL Research, Warren was also the first NFL player to do so since Herschel Walker did so in Week 15 of the 1986 season.

Warren ran for 101 yards on 15 carries with 82 of those yards after contact and finished with 87 yards receiving.

Warren is Pittsburgh's leading rusher and receiver, amassing 410 yards and a touchdown on 70 carries (5.9 yards per carry) and catching 25 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown.

"I'm just not really surprised," Rodgers said. "He's just such a slippery player. The first guy rarely brings him down. He's good inside the tackle. He's good outside the tackle."

Warren has become the Steelers' clear lead running back with Rico Dowdle sidelined since Week 2 with a toe injury. Dowdle was listed as limited at Wednesday's practice.

Receivers Roman Wilson (finger) and Ben Skowronek (calf) have already been ruled out for Sunday's game. Also, cornerback Jalen Ramsey (wrist) and defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.

Tampa Bay running back Sean Tucker (quad), cornerback Ayden Garnes (ankle), safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (rib) sat out of practice on Wednesday.

The Steelers are 10-2 all-time against the Buccaneers.

President Donald Trump considered attending the contest before a reported change in plans nixed that possibility.