Chargers sign veteran QB Jake Browning to practice squad

The Los Angeles Chargers added veteran depth at quarterback with the signing of Jake Browning to the practice squad on Wednesday.

Browning, 30, fills the spot of Trey Lance (groin), who was placed on injured reserve before the Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos and must sit out a total of four games.

Starter Justin Herbert and DJ Uiagalelei, who has not appeared in an NFL regular-season game, are the only quarterbacks on the 53-player active roster.

The Chargers had worked out Browning and journeyman Kyle Trask, 28, earlier this week.

Browning played parts of three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals (2023-25), appearing in 17 games (10 starts) and competing 68.5% of his passes (252 of 368) for 2,707 yards, 18 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He went 4-6 as a starter.

He became a free agent this year and signed in March with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who released him on Aug. 30.

Uiagalelei, 25, first signed with the Chargers in April 2025 and was on the practice squad before he was signed to the active roster on Sept. 26. He had gone undrafted after playing at Clemson, Oregon State and Florida State.

Los Angeles also placed tight end Evan Svobda on practice squad injured reserve on Wednesday.

The Chargers (0-5) visit the Kansas City Chiefs (4-0) on Sunday.