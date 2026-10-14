Chiefs LT Josh Simmons returns to practice for first time since camp

Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Josh Simmons returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since sustaining a back injury at training camp.

Coach Andy Reid said on Sept. 30 that Simmons has been sidelined by a bulging disc in his lower back. The 2025 first-round draft pick will be a limited participant, Reid said ahead of Wednesday's practice.

"I'm just going to ease him back in," Reid said. "He's going to practice, but we'll be on a limited basis there."

Simmons, 23, has missed all four games this season after playing in only eight (all starts) in 2025. He missed four games due to a personal matter and later went on injured reserve after having surgery on his wrist for a fracture and a dislocation, Reid said last December.

Undrafted rookie Kahlil Benson has started in place of Simmons at left tackle.

The Chiefs (4-0), coming off a bye week, host the Los Angeles Chargers (0-5) on Sunday.

Reid said on Wednesday that wide receiver Rashee Rice would not participate in practice because of the hamstring injury sustained in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"We'll see how it goes," Reid said of Rice's prospects for practicing later this week. "He's actually feeling pretty good as he goes here, so we'll see. Those things, you start dealing with hamstrings, and it could be a week, could be two weeks, you don't know, but I know he's eager to get back in."

Rice, 26, has 13 receptions on 17 targets for 190 yards and one touchdown in four games (three starts) this season.

For his career, Rice has 169 catches for 1,987 yards and 15 TDs in 32 regular-season games (23 starts). He had 26 receptions for 262 yards and one TD in four playoff games at the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in the 2023 season.

Kansas City picked Rice in the second round in the 2023 NFL Draft out of SMU.