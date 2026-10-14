Clemson out to correct ongoing issues vs. Charleston Southern

Coaches generally do not care for bye weeks, but Clemson's Dabo Swinney feels his team's first one came about at the right time.

Following their weekend off, the Tigers will face an in-state opponent Saturday when Charleston Southern pays a visit.

The previous game for the Tigers (3-2) was their second-worst defeat this season, a 41-13 pummeling by then-No. 4 Miami on their home turf.

In the season opener at LSU, the Tigers drilled them 51-10 in new coach Lane Kiffin's debut.

Clemson is minus-3 in the turnover battle and has failed to make game-changing plays, areas of concern for the 19th-year head coach.

"We have yet to win the turnover margin. That's a huge factor," Swinney said. "If we're going to have a great finish to our season -- we've got seven weeks, a 7-game season ahead -- we've got to win the turnover margin to have the type of season and finish we want to have.

"They have to know the importance of one play. ... Those are things we have to do better."

The FCS' Buccaneers (3-3) slot seventh in the Ohio Valley Conference but are coming off their first victory over a ranked team since 2024.

They stunned No. 21 South Carolina State 49-39 last Saturday as quarterback Jared Echols completed 17-of-29 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns.

"He's really kind of a magnetic leader," coach Gabe Giardina stated of his sophomore, who also rushed seven times for 28 yards.

Two other players stood out for the Buccaneers in the victory.

On Monday, the OVC announced that linebacker Steve Zayachkowsky earned Defensive Player of the Week by recording 17 tackles, tops in the conference this season and ninth-most by an FCS player in 2026. He also had two pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Quay Kindell was named the Special Teams Player of the Week after returning a kickoff 98 yards for a score, the first for the school since 2023.