Coming off lopsided losses, Stanford eager to turn page vs. Elon

After a pair of one-sided losses, host Stanford will try to bounce back against FCS opponent Elon on Saturday.

The Cardinal (2-4) lost 57-3 at Wake Forest on Oct. 3 and 58-7 at then-No. 3 Notre Dame on Saturday. All four of Stanford's losses this season have been by 28 points or more.

"We have to find a way to stop helping the other team," coach Tavita Pritchard said. "Whether it's penalties or mental errors (or) missed assignments."

Returning home should help.

Stanford has lost 14 straight road games, tied with Ball State for the longest such active streak in the nation. In contrast, the Cardinal are 7-3 in their past 10 home games.

Stanford also hopes to continue getting big throws from senior quarterback Davis Warren, who has six passing plays covering at least 40 yards this season.

His favorite targets have been tight end Benji Blackburn and wide receiver Caden High.

Stanford running back Micah Ford left with an apparent lower back injury against Notre Dame with just under 12 minutes to play and did not return. Ford, who had 13 carries for 48 yards when he went down, is expected to play on Saturday.

Elon (4-3) will face its first FBS opponent of the season. The North Carolina school is 2-2 in the Coastal Athletic Association.

"We've got to really look at ourselves, and Stanford, and figure out what we are doing well to come up with a good plan that will fit for Stanford," Elon coach Tony Trisciani said after the Phoenix fell 16-0 to Wofford in their homecoming game last Saturday.

Elon has a talented running back in Kamerin McDowell-Moore, who has rushed for at least 100 yards in three straight games and four of the past five.

His 916 rushing yards this season are the most by a true freshman in Elon's FCS era, which dates to 1999.