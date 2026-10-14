Confident in turnaround, Chargers visit undefeated Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs earned a pair of AFC West victories while starting 4-0 before an early bye week.

As they prepare for Sunday's visit from the winless Los Angeles Chargers, the Chiefs feel their chance to sweep the first set of division games hinges on a persistent attack.

"There's been spells in each game where we necessarily haven't played our best football," quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. "But having those explosive plays helps out a ton, and so we have to continue that and then be more consistent throughout the entire game, and that will kind of take us to the next level."

Kansas City has scored 30-plus points in three games. Mahomes has passed for nine touchdowns against two interceptions while Kenneth Walker III is averaging 134.3 yards on the ground per game while rushing for four scores.

A rotating wide receiver room -- necessitated by Week 4 injuries to Tyquan Thornton (dislocated ankle) and Rashee Rice (hamstring/knee) -- would seem to present a challenge. Rice did not practice Wednesday and Thornton is expected to miss at least two more months.

Still, Mahomes expressed confidence in the new batch of wideouts, which includes rookie Cyrus Allen.

"They've had to put in the work at practice, and they've been doing that and doing that, and so now their number gets called and they're going to step into their role and do their job," Mahomes said. "I'm excited for them. We'll put them in position to succeed."

Los Angeles is aiming to avoid the franchise's first 0-6 start since the 2000 San Diego Chargers lost their first 11 games en route to a 1-15 season.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, who started five games at quarterback for that 2000 club, expressed solidarity with ownership and the locker room as Los Angeles tries to regroup from harrowing beginnings after consecutive 11-win campaigns.

"I think one of the things that we were all put on this Earth to do is to handle both success and handle loss and to do that with the same passion and enthusiasm," Harbaugh said. "And to show that, that you belong. That it can be turned around. There is winning football and that's what we're doing as a team."

The Chargers, whose 13 turnovers lead the NFL, also have endured injuries to their receiving corps. Leading receiver Tre' Harris (hamstring) is week-to-week but Ladd McConkey (foot) returned to practice Wednesday after missing the team's 23-17 home loss to Denver in Week 5.

Harbaugh's squad is still waiting for a breakout performance from quarterback Justin Herbert (five touchdowns, seven interceptions, 17 sacks) as the team gets acclimated with first-year offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel's scheme.

"I think it's football and it hasn't gone our way this year," Herbert said. "There are ways to correct it and make it better and it starts this week. ... I think guys are dialed in and focused."

Chiefs safety Alohi Gilman, who spent parts of six seasons with the Chargers, said the team will be prepared for a variety of different looks.

"Seeing obviously a lot of shifts, motions and things that are a little more gadgety for them," Gilman said. "Mike McDaniel's offense, I've played against it when he was (head coach) in Miami, you know. It's a little bit more unique, their style of play, so you've definitely got to be on your game plan and be in tune and be ready to roll."