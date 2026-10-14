Dual-threat QBs in spotlight as No. 18 Oklahoma State visits No. 20 Houston

Two of the Big 12's early-season surprises will clash Saturday when No. 18 Oklahoma State visits No. 20 Houston in a matchup with significant conference championship implications.

The Cowboys (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) have won four straight games under first-year coach Eric Morris, while the Cougars (5-1, 2-1) are coming off a 35-16 road victory over Kansas State.

Saturday's contest will mark the first meeting between two ranked teams at Houston's TDECU Stadium since the 2015 American Athletic Conference championship game.

"It's a big game for them, it's a real big game for us," Houston coach Willie Fritz said Monday.

Oklahoma State has undergone a dramatic transformation after finishing 1-11 last season.

The Cowboys hired Morris from North Texas and overhauled their roster with 91 newcomers, including 66 transfers. After opening the season with a loss to Tulsa, Oklahoma State upset then-No. 6 Oregon 39-31 on the road and has continued building momentum.

The Cowboys can secure their first five-game winning streak since 2023 with a victory.

Quarterback Drew Mestemaker has powered an explosive offense ranked sixth nationally with 322 passing yards per game. He has thrown for at least 300 yards in four consecutive contests.

Running back Caleb Hawkins is tied for 14th nationally with 104.8 rushing yards per game, while receiver Wyatt Young ranks 15th with 92.4 receiving yards.

Oklahoma State is the only FBS program with a quarterback, running back and receiver each ranked among the nation's top 15 in their respective yardage categories.

"This is gonna be a great test for us right now," Morris said Tuesday.

Morris also praised Fritz, who has Houston contending in his third season.

"I just have so much admiration for the way he's done it," Morris said.

Houston has its own offensive playmakers, led by quarterback Conner Weigman.

Weigman threw for 242 yards and four touchdowns against Kansas State, with tight end Patrick Overmyer catching all four scoring passes. Overmyer tied the NCAA single-game record for touchdown receptions by a tight end.

The Cougars totaled 475 yards against the Wildcats and lead the nation in third-down conversion percentage at 62.7%.

Fritz praised Oklahoma State's offensive system and warned that Mestemaker presents problems beyond his passing ability.

"Oklahoma State's quarterback runs it better than you think, and you gotta play that part of it, as well," Fritz said.

"He's a dual-threat guy just like Conner (Weigman) is. They don't wanna run him crazy, and we don't want to run Conner like crazy, but sometimes you gotta play 11-on-11 football."

For Morris, Saturday's game also represents a return to where his coaching career began. He previously worked at Houston with former Cougars quarterback Case Keenum.

Fritz hopes the significance of the matchup produces a sellout crowd and further establishes Houston as a national contender.

"That's the reason we came here," Fritz said. "We feel like we can compete for a national championship here at the University of Houston."

Oklahoma State won the teams' most recent meeting in Houston, 43-30 in 2023.