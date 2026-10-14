Eagles open practice windows for LG Landon Dickerson, 3 others

The Philadelphia Eagles opened the 21-day practice windows on Wednesday for three-time Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson and three other players.

Dickerson struggled through a knee injury in the Eagles' 24-22 victory over the Washington Commanders on Sept. 13 and was placed on injured reserve the following day.

Also on Wednesday, running back Saquon Barkley wasn't spotted during the portion of practice open to the media, while wide receiver DeVonta Smith was working on the JUGS machine. Both players are working their way back from hamstring injuries.

As for Dickerson, his injury is separate from the knee problem that hindered him last season. Dickerson underwent surgery in August 2025 to repair a meniscus injury, then returned to start 15 games, later acknowledging he came back before he was fully recovered.

Dickerson, 28, has started all but one of the 79 games in which he has appeared since being selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Eagles also opened the 21-day practice windows for defensive back Jakorian Bennett and tight ends Grant Calcaterra and Eli Stowers on Wednesday.