Falcons, Bears each trending towards having starting QBs available for clash

Quarterback availability and production will be the story for both sides when the Atlanta Falcons host the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon in a meeting between teams looking to flush disappointing outcomes.

Atlanta (2-3) squandered an opportunity for a third straight primetime victory on Sunday night, blowing a late lead en route to a 30-23 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Adding insult to injury was the overtime absence of quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who exited in the fourth quarter with a rib injury.

The oft-injured former eighth overall draft pick has led an offensive charge since making his season debut on Sept. 24. The Falcons didn't take a snap in the red zone through two games before Penix returned from a partially torn ACL.

Penix has thrown for 719 yards while helping Atlanta average more than 34 points per game since the team's disastrous start to the season. Thankfully for the Falcons, Penix, who practiced fully Wednesday, is on track to start against Chicago, "as long as everything goes accordingly", head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters.

On the other side, Stefanski and company still aren't entirely sure who they will face at quarterback. Chicago's Caleb Williams hasn't played since sustaining a Grade 2 right hamstring strain on Sept. 20. While Bears head coach Ben Johnson noted that Williams would be a full participant at the team's walkthrough on Wednesday, Atlanta wants to be ready for anyone that Chicago throws out on Sunday.

"You have to prepare for an entire roster when you're going up against these teams," Stefanski said. "We have to get to know their entire roster, everybody who plays the quarterback position. And I know that they have talent throughout this roster and certainly in that quarterback room. I think very, very highly of all the guys that they have in there."

Since Williams' injury, Chicago (3-2) has gone with Case Keenum and Tyson Bagent in relief. The pair of backups combined to throw three interceptions in a 31-7 loss to rival Green Bay last week. Johnson has faith in his team to bounce back, regardless of who leads the team under center in Atlanta.

"We're going to get right back on the horse and keep working," Johnson said. "We've got to have a great week of preparation. We've got talented players at all three levels. I know we're a little dinged up, but the reinforcements will come when it's time. ... The expectation is that we play a better brand of football than what we've done."

Chicago and Atlanta are the league's top two rushing offenses, having compiled 866 and 834 yards on the ground, respectively. Falcons star Bijan Robinson has been held to less than 100 all-purpose yards just once through five games, presenting a serious test for a Bears defense that ranks ninth with 96 rushing yards allowed per game.

"We've got a big challenge coming up in terms of the running game," Johnson said. "This is an elite running game led by a guy that might be leading the charge for MVP right now."

Atlanta linebacker Divine Deablo (hamstring) and defensive end Za'Darius Smith (concussion/neck) were limited in Wednesday's practice, while cornerback C.J. Henderson (groin) was a non-participant.

For Chicago, linebackers T.J. Edwards (hamstring) and Keyshaun Elliott (quadricep) didn't practice. Running back Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe) and defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo (quadricep) were also sidelined.