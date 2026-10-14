Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. (rib) likely to start Sunday

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will likely start Sunday if there are no setbacks with his rib injury, head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday.

Penix is expected to practice on Wednesday as the Falcons (2-3) prepare for a home matchup against the Chicago Bears (3-2).

The Bears are not ruling out Caleb Williams playing for the first time since injuring his hamstring Week 2. Williams was limited in practice last Friday, two days before Chicago's loss at Green Bay, and did footwork and agility drills on the field before the game.

He's expected to increase activity following a walkthrough practice Wednesday and could play to push backup Tyson Bagent back to the bench.

Penix sustained the injury late in the fourth quarter of last Sunday's 30-23 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens after taking a hit to the ribs on a sack by Tavius Robinson.

Tua Tagovailoa replaced Penix in overtime and threw a game-ending interception on his second play.

Penix, 26, missed the first two weeks of this season to complete his recovery from ACL surgery. He has completed 67.5% of his passes for 719 yards, three touchdowns and one interception while posting a 2-1 record in three starts.