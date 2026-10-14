Fumbling Bills seek better security in Las Vegas

Carelessness and consequences are common topics in Las Vegas, where the visiting Buffalo Bills are promising they want no part of either on Sunday.

Buffalo (4-1) survived two James Cook fumbles and another turnstile showing from coordinator Jim Leonhard's defense to beat the Rams 37-34 in overtime on "Monday Night Football."

But head coach Joe Brady promised "consequences" for Cook's issues with ball security and Leonhard showed up to work hunting changes in personnel as the Bills shoot to meet rising expectations.

Buffalo is ranked 28th in scoring defense, 30th in total defense, 31st in first downs allowed per game and 31st in pass defense.

"Right now, it's too inconsistent to pretend that we're building and working and making improvements," Leonhard said. "Everything's being evaluated right now, starting with every decision I'm making, and we've got to put them in better positions to have success. Guys have to make plays when given opportunities, and it really comes down to just finishing games."

The Bills have encountered a few short fields due to turnovers. Buffalo has 10 fumbles, lost five, and Cook has lost six fumbles since the start of the 2025 season. That's more than any running back in the NFL.

"We're putting the ball in harm's way, and we know that's the way that we lose football games is we turn the ball over," Brady said. "James has put the ball on the ground. He's doing so many good things running the football, and I don't want to lose sight of how great he is running the ball right now, but we're putting the ball on the ground, and it's negating all the positive."

The Raiders (3-2) lost for the second week in a row, this time on the short end of a 45-17 blowout in New England. Las Vegas has thrived on takeaways with a league-leading six forced fumble recoveries. The Raiders are tied with the Vikings for the NFL lead in takeaways with 10.

"Every team that we're going to play is probably going to put that on the scouting report," Brady said of the ongoing fumble concerns.

For all of their imperfections, the Bills share the NFL lead with 20 total touchdowns and rank fourth in rushing yards (790). Quarterback Josh Allen said he's working through "a mechanical issue" and overthinking too many throws. But in the fourth quarter and overtime last week, he was 5-of-5 for 119 yards and scored a rushing touchdown.

The Bills are averaging 32.8 points per game, and slowing Allen down has been easier said than done.

Raiders first-year coach Klint Kubiak said he's "promoting competition" at offensive line and defensive back positions after the loss to the Patriots.

"He's an elite athlete, elite thrower, great instincts -- he knows when to run," Kubiak said about Allen.

Running back Ashton Jeanty is "starting to feel a lot better physically" and is getting more full-speed reps this week. Kubiak said the best way to mute the Bills' offense is by hogging the ball.

Jeanty was questionable before kickoff in New England last week with a foot/ankle injury and didn't practice two days before the game. But Kubiak dispelled media reports that the Raiders were planning to give him a week to rest.

"He's playing," Kubiak said.

Jeanty can play a big role in that plan as the Raiders continue to lean on veteran Kirk Cousins to steady the young group around him.

"Sometimes I wish it was like baseball, just go out and play. The unseen part of the NFL that is the NFL for us players, is Monday through Saturday," Cousins said. "Even myself, when I watch other people, I see Sunday. It's the in between that really tests you mentally, tests you emotionally, tests you physically. I had no concept for it just how much it takes to be ready for a Sunday kickoff and play at the level you're going to need to play at. It's a big part of our sport."

Tight end Brock Bowers has more than acclimated to the NFL. He's 22 receptions shy of breaking Cardinals tight end Trey McBride's record for total catches in a player's first three NFL seasons. The player Kubiak referred to as a "football robot from heaven" is in the top 25 in the league with 24 receptions this season despite playing in only three games.

Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn sees most days in practice what makes Bowers a problem.

"He runs routes like a receiver. Like an elite receiver, not just a receiver. But he's strong," Chinn said. "You feel like you may be in his pocket, but he's got the strength of a tight end as well. And a lot of people don't know, but he's still a willing blocker so you've got to respect him in all phases of the game. He's got every route, he blocks, he's got the head fakes, he can do everything."

Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (hamstring) returned to practice from injured reserve.